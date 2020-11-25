Whitestone celebrated Veterans Day by honoring five servicemen the morning of the holiday, Nov. 11.
Veterans from American Legion Edward M. McKee Post 131 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4787 Mike Seeley, left, Jim Mc Vey, Loretta Weiss, Fred Hensel and Jimmy Dunn were honored at the 15th Drive and 149th Street memorial.
Weiss, at 101 years young, was offered a chair during the service. She refused, opting to stand at attention with her colleagues.
The event was organized by the Whitestone Veterans Association.
