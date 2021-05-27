A small group of community members gathered at Bayside Hills’ Capt. Dermody Triangle May 24 to celebrate the service and sacrifice of the Civil War soldier.
“You know what I think is really special? That 160-plus years later we still remember this guy,” said City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens).
The simple ceremony was hosted by the Bayside Historical Society. The group gathered around the park’s boulder — etched with “For a Better Union” — and laid a wreath in honor of the first Baysider to die in the 19th-century war to end slavery.
“He operated a stage coach line right here in Bayside, but was taken up with the abolitionist movement and volunteered to fight for the preservation of the Union,” said Paul DiBenedetto, president of the Bayside Historical Society.
According to DiBenedetto, William Dermody served in the first regiment of Long Island volunteers in 1861. It was attached to the Union Army of the Potomac, which fought in many major battles, including the Fredericksburg, Gettysburg and Wilderness.
Dermody was mortally wounded in the 1864 Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, also known as “Bloody Angle” and considered by many accounts as the most intense battle of the Civil War.
In 1868, Dermody’s sister dedicated a portion of her farm to a memorial for her fallen brother. The site lies on one of Queens’ oldest roads: Rocky Hill Road, now known as 48th Avenue. At a ceremony, a Union soldier planted a maple tree to represent the north and a Confederate soldier planted a sycamore tree to represent the south.
“The trees were to grow together as a symbol of the communal hope for a better union,” DiBenedetto said.
The memorial has had several revampings over the years, with one in process. In the next few years, the Parks Department will replace the deteriorating pathways with new decorative hex block pavers, add new benches and, most importantly, replace the bronze plaque that was stolen a few years ago.
