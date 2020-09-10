The Poppenhusen Institute is commemorating the 19th anniversary of 9/11 with its first in-person event since the pandemic first struck.
The College Point cultural center is hosting its annual 9/11 remembrance concert on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The event will be held in the Poppenhusen garden, located at 114-4 14 Road. It kicks off at 1 p.m. with a concert featuring Mary Courtney of Morning Star, followed by doo-wop and oldies duo Twin Gold, who will perform music from the ’50s and ’60s from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Though the event will be held outdoors, reservations are required. All attendees must wear masks and abide by proper social distancing guidelines.
No refreshments will be available, though guests are welcome to bring their own.
The performances are funded in part with public funds from the city Department of Cultural Affairs.
To make a reservation, or for more information, visit poppenhuseninstitute.org, call (718) 358-0067, or email poppenhusen@yahoo.com.
