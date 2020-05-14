Some of the nursing staff at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital in Flushing took a well-deserved breather last week as the medical center celebrated National Nurses Week.
The celebration was founded in 1998, and has taken on far more than symbolic importance since the coronavirus outbreak.
It is celebrated between May 6 and 12, with the 6th set aside as National Nurses Recognition Day and the 12th being legendary nurse Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
