The city’s Department of Homeless Services announced on Friday that it will transfer 96 men from a Bronx homeless shelter to the Fairfield Hotel at 28-66 College Point Blvd. in College Point, according to a joint statement sent to the Chronicle by City Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing).
The statement said the city is representing the move as part of the de Blasio administration’s “temporary COVID-19 policy” to relocate “non-symptomatic and non-asymptomatic” homeless individuals from congregate shelters to low-density settings.
The elected officials were livid. A spokeswoman for Vallone said their office was notified by DHS mid-afternoon on Friday.
“Once again, this agency’s continued lack of communication and transparency serves only to create frustration and distrust within our communities,” they wrote. “In a pattern of rushed decision making, DHS just weeks ago relocated homeless women from the College Point shelter on 20th Avenue to a hotel in a different neighborhood. Uprooting the neighborhood’s current residents and transferring homeless individuals across boroughs during a pandemic is an irresponsible policy. This lack of foresight and planning compromises the health of not only our vulnerable populations, but also of staff and service providers.
“We will hold DHS accountable to their promise that this is a temporary arrangement,” they wrote.
In an email to the Chronicle on Monday, officials at the Department of Homeless Services did not confirm or deny the location or most of the other details in Friday’s press release, nor would they comment as to whether any of the men involved had histories of psychiatric problems or sex offenses, citing confidentiality requirements in New York State social services laws.
But the statement did pretty much confirm that the move is intended to deal with concerns over COVID-19.
“At [the Department of Social Servies], we’re confident that our strategies for combatting COVID-19 and protecting the 60,000-plus New Yorkers we serve on any given night have effectively flattened our curve, which has closely tracked citywide trends,” the email said.
The agency said it is working with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and New York City Health + Hospitals to provide anyone who needs it with care or isolation.
The DHS has reported about 1,200 cases. Approximately 13,000 individuals, “well over two-thirds of all the single adults experiencing homelessness who we serve,” are at the moment in hotels.
Rosenthal, Liu and Vallone’s offices said they will remain in regular contact with the NYPD’s 109th Precinct, which is aware of the plan.
“We as elected officials stand united in opposition to the City’s short-sighted approach,” they concluded.
