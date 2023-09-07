The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating men who are believed to have stolen nine luxury cars during a string of 13 residential burglaries, including 11 in Queens and two in Brooklyn, between June 2 and Aug. 2.
All reported forced entry to the homes by one to four suspects. All but one have been between 1 and 5:10 a.m.
Three of the vehicles have been recovered. No one has been hurt in any of the incidents.
The first three took place in the 109th Precinct in Queens, with the first on June 2 and two others within 15 minutes of each other on June 25. In all three they fled without taking anything when confronted by the homeowner or an alarm.
The fourth, on July 21, saw the men break into a home in the 111th Precinct, resulting in the theft of an Audi SUV and other property. The next day the thieves took a BMW sedan, also in the 111th Precinct. The car was recovered.
Moving to Queens’ 107th Precinct on July 23, the men took a Range Rover SUV and a Porsche.
Moving the next night to the 68th Precinct in Brooklyn, they took jewelry , clothing and other items along with a Mercedes-Benz sedan. The car was recovered.
June 25 saw two break-ins in the 109th Precinct in less than 30 minutes. Three individuals fled a home after being confronted by a resident at 3:06 a.m. At 3:30 a.m. four thieves forced their way into another home and stole clothing.
The tenth incident took place in the 107th Precinct on July 27, this time just before 9 p.m. A Genesis sedan was stolen and subsequently recovered.
Two incidents took pace in the 109th Precinct on July 29. A BMW sedan was taken in the first reported incident. The second, about three blocks away, was thwarted by an alarm system.
The most recent incident, in Brooklyn’s 61st Precinct on Aug. 2, included the theft of both a Mercedes-Benz and BMW SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.