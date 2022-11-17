The Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center in Little Neck unveiled a new photo exhibition featuring Holocaust survivors last week.
The exhibit, “Resilience,” highlights 24 Holocaust survivors through numerous portraits — three per person — and their stories. The show aims to illustrate what resilience has meant to survivors throughout their lives.
The exhibit will remain on display through Jan. 31. Viewings are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and must be scheduled in advance. To book a visit, contact Beth Taboh at (718) 225-6750, ext. 212 or btaboh@commonpointqueens.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.