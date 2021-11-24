The Voelker Orth Museum is decking its halls for the holiday season.
The list of activities marks the museum’s first holiday season back after the Covid-19 pandemic. To celebrate, volunteers have dressed the house for the holidays to welcome visitors on Sunday and Tuesday afternoons for house tours. And there’s plenty of berry-filled holly in the garden.
The Flushing museum is hosting a slew of events throughout December to get in the holiday spirit, including:
• a wreath-decorating workshop on Dec. 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; starting with a simple evergreen wreath, the workshop is focused on the decorating by adding seasonal greens and other items; all materials are provided, with a cup of tea on the side;
• a Holiday House program on Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m., which includes an afternoon singalong and medley of seasonal tunes with Kenneth Gartman at the piano; guests can enjoy some hot mulled cider and take-away a cookie sampler, with some pfeffernusse included;
• the traditional Holly Tour, held virtually on Dec. 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; the tour includes video segments with the Bowne House, Flushing Town Hall, the Friends Meeting House, Lewis Latimer House, Queens Historical Society and the Voelker Orth Museum; and
• a Holiday Week Creativity: Decorative Bird Feeders program on Dec. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.; guests will decorate feeders and enjoy hot cocoa.
Registration and proof of vaccination are required for some events. For more information and for event pricing, call (718) 359-6227 or email info@vomuseum.org.
