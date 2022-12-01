The Holiday Historic House Tour, aka Holly Tour, is back in person this year as the annual tradition will celebrate its 35th year on Dec. 11.
The self-guided tour will be ongoing from 1 to 5 p.m. that Sunday afternoon, and will feature four of Flushing’s landmark homes: Kingsland Homestead, Bowne House, the Quaker Meeting House and the Voelker Orth Museum.
All will bear decorations much like those seen during their first holiday seasons.
Programming at each of the four houses will include era-appropriate activities, as well as snacks; some will offer items available for purchase.
Kingsland Homestead will be arranged as it was back in 1870, when 10 people lived there. The Bowne House will highlight the Bowne family’s long history of fighting for religious freedom and the abolition of slavery.
Meanwhile, at the Quaker Meeting House, those in attendance will be able to explore the grounds and visit the house’s historic burial ground.
The Voelker Orth Museum will play host to pianist Kenneth Gartman all afternoon, as he will play various holiday songs throughout the event. Visitors can get a taste of the holiday spirit with some hot cider and cookies. They will also have the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts, plants and honey from the house’s backyard.
Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $12 for children. They can be purchased at bit.ly/3ud3fIQ.
