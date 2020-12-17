Operation: Give Back, We Love Whitestone and a slew of city businesses have teamed up to bring holiday cheer to those who need it the most.
All collected new and unwrapped toys will be delivered to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside. Donations can be made at:
• Harpell Pharmacy, at 12-65 150 St. in Whitestone;
• Exxon Gas Station, at 150-65 Cross Island Pkwy. in Whitestone;
• Bagel Parlor, at 14-37 150 St. in Whitestone;
• Whitepointe Cleaners, at 132-07 14 Ave. in Whitestone;
• Centro Pizza Bar and Italian Kitchen, at 47-23 Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City; and
• Fabio’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, at 635 Meeker Ave. in Brooklyn.
The shops are accepting donations until Dec. 20.
You can also donate directly to St. Mary’s using its Amazon wish list, at amzn.to/37itHWT.
To donate funds to the hospital, visit its website, stmaryskids.org/give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.