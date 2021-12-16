Flushing unveiled its holiday sculpture Dec. 10.
This year’s installation features artist Adam Eddy’s “Please Get the Moon for Me,” a hand-shaped sculpture inspired by the children’s book “Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me,” by Eric Carle.
The 12-foot-tall installation, located at Queens Crossing Outdoor Plaza, is made up of several parts of painted wood shapes, including puffy clouds, the moon and a simple landscape inspired by Carle’s illustrations. These form a functioning windmill, connecting Eddy’s love for children’s books and the work of historical artists like Vincent Van Gogh.
F&T Group and Crossing Art unveiled the holiday art installation Friday evening for the 14th year in a row.
Wesley Sin of F&T Group, left, City Councilmember-elect Sandra Ung, Queens Tourism Council Director Rob Mackay, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Santa, City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), Flushing Chinese Business Association Chief Advisor Peter Tu, Eddy, Helen Lee of F&T Group, state Sens. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) celebrated the unveiling.
Eddy’s installation will be on view through Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.