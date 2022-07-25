Gov. Hochul announced a request for proposals last Wednesday for an independent review of the state’s response to Covid-19.
The so-called “after-action review” will be overseen by Jackie Bray, the commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
“We’re not required to do it,” Hochul said Wednesday. “It’s not mandated by law, but it is something I feel is important because New Yorkers deserve the best from their government.”
The inquiry will specifically review policies surrounding the management of hospitals, the shutdown of educational institutions and the transfer of New Yorkers into congregate settings — like nursing homes — and more.
This comes nearly a year and a half after news broke that the Cuomo administration had severely underreported the number of nursing home deaths at the beginning of the pandemic, which, in addition to numerous allegations of sexual harassment, ultimately led to the former governor’s resignation last summer.
Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing), who chairs the Assembly’s Committee on Aging, played a vocal role in pushing for investigations into the nursing home scandal; Cuomo reportedly threatened to “destroy” Kim for his outspokenness on the issue.
Since then, Kim has called repeatedly for an independent investigation into the state’s handling of the nursing home crisis, and he commended Hochul on the move last week.
“I’m encouraged to see the Governor taking the first step towards getting closer to the truth for our grieving families,” he said in a statement.
In the same statement, Kim outlines three main topics he hopes the review will be able to address: the impact of the March 25, 2020 order that nursing homes must accept all patients, even those with Covid; the purpose of “broad corporate legal immunity” and its impact on nursing home care; and the intent of failing to disclose the real death toll.
Once a contract has been awarded for the investigation, the consultant will need to produce initial findings within six months of the contract’s signing; more information will become available in the subsequent six months, culminating in a final report after one year.
Commented