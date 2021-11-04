The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park is hosting a walking history tour next weekend.
Alliance docent Linda Fisher will lead the tour through a dozen of the best-known, as well as some of the least-known, remaining 1939 and 1964 World’s Fair structures and sites in the park, such as New York State Pavilion, the Rocket Thrower and the Column of Jerah.
The Nov. 14 event is scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. It is free and there is no registration required.
Participants are invited to walk up and join the group gathered at the Unisphere just before 1 p.m. that Sunday. A green pop-up tent will be erected as a point of reference.
Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes, as well as to bring their own World’s Fair memories if they have them. The event is weather permitting, though a rain date has not been determined at this time.
For more information on the event, and others from the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, visit allianceforfmcp.org.
