An NYPD highway patrol officer was indicted and arrested on Thursday, March 26 with one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
“The defendant, who is vested with enforcing the law as a member of the New York City Police Department, is accused of committing a horrible breach of trust by possessing and disseminating a video that is for all intents and purposes images of a crime scene,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement on the indictment. “The defendant is accused of using his cell phone to share a video of a child being abused by an adult. This alleged behavior is wholly unacceptable of anyone — especially a member of law enforcement.”
According to the indictment, Yavier Julio, of Suffolk County, allegedly knowingly produced, directed or promoted a sexual performance between a child under 7 years of age and an adult on Nov. 9, and then shared the content with another individual through text messaging.
A court-authorized search warrant obtained on Nov. 22 resulted in the confiscation of Julio’s phone, in which a forensic examination allegedly found the video despite it having been deleted. The exam found two additional videos of children between the ages of 2 and 6 being sexually abused — the first of which depicted two children engaging with one another while the other involved a child with his genitals exposed. The videos racked up three additional charges for allegedly owning or accessing with the intent to view pornographic materials that included children under the age of 16 for the 35-year-old defendant.
Julio had been working as a highway patrol officer, but was off-duty at the time of his arrest, which took place in North Queens Thursday. He has since been suspended without pay, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.
Julio was arraigned on March 26, but released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again on June 4. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.
