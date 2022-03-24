Friends of Francis Lewis Park and Holy Cross High School teamed up for their “It’s My Park” cleanup of Whitestone’s Little Bay Park on Sunday.
Partnerships for Parks and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation provided supplies for the event.
According to Dorian Mecir, president of Friends of Francis Lewis Park, Hannah Maher, freshman class president at Holy Cross, floated the idea of coordinating a school-sponsored cleanup with her organization in November.
“Since Francis Lewis Park already has a weekly, dedicated volunteer cleanup in place, and a Holy Cross event would likely draw a large number of volunteers, I suggested targeting Little Bay Park for the cleanup event,” Mecir explained.
Forty-two volunteers showed up at Little Bay Park on Sunday morning, most of them students — not just from Holy Cross, but from seven other area schools, as well, filling 36 bags worth of litter.
— Sophie Krichevsky
