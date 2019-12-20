High school unveils high-tech bio lab

After generous donations from NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens and the school’s alumni, St. Francis Preparatory School built a new state-of-the-art anatomy and biology lab this summer, and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Dec. 13.

The upgraded lab lies below a Hippocrates quote: “Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.” The room is filled with new desks and equipment, and includes an “operating room,” with an anatomage table. The anatomy visualization system allows students to perform virtual surgery on human and animal cadavers, as well as use clinical diagnostic tools.

“To have a high school student have access to a piece of technology like this is unheard of,” said Principal Patrick McLaughlin, who graduated from the school in 1973. “It’s a game changer ... We want them to be the best they can be at the end of the day.”

St. Francis Prep entered into a partnership with NYPQ in 2018 that encouraged students to volunteer within the hospital to gain exposure to the potentials of a career in healthcare. The relationship continued to develop until NYPQ donated $100,00 to aid St. Francis Prep in developing a laboratory that would encourage students to explore those possibilities within the confines of their own classroom.

“In order to really create a spark in a student’s mind, what they’re going to do in heathcare or science, they need something like this to kind of pull them in,” said NYPQ’s Chief Operating Officer Robert Blenderman, a 1997 graduate of St. Francis Prep. “To the students — push and explore. I think this is a really great venue to really start to understand: ‘Is this something that I’m going to be passionate about, is this something that I can be driven to do every single day of my life as a career?’ ... Take advantage of this.”

Jessica Doherty, a junior of the high school, said she had little interest in the science world until she started taking classes at St. Francis Prep, and now hopes for a career in the medical field.

“The table that we’ve gotten has been such an amazing opportunity for us to learn and I’ve just been so thrilled that I’ve gotten the opportunity to use it,” Jessica said.

The Catholic institution’s chaplain, the Rev. Ralph Edel, invited the school community and its guests to join in prayer as he blessed the lab before the ribbon was cut.

“So many people believe for some reason ... faith and science, there’s some sort of conflict there. That’s not true,” said Edel. “It’s amazing that in this Catholic institution we can marry those two things as beautifully as we do time after time after time.”

McLaughlin was joined by Blenderman, Jessica, Edel, St. Francis President Brother Leonard Conway, Science Department Chairperson Kimberly Istrico and NYPQ President Jaclyn Mucaria to ceremoniously cut the lab’s ribbon.

“This is nice, this is beautiful, this is great technology, but what happens in the classroom is the most important thing,” reminded McLaughlin. “What every one of these science teachers does in the classroom is the thing that matters. We could have an old dilapidated lab, and with the teachers we have we would still produce the outstanding students that we have here today. Thank God we don’t have to teach in a dilapidated lab!”