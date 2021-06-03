Residents, their families, community volunteers and friends of Margaret Tietz Nursing and Rehabilitation Center spent part of their weekend beautifying the home’s backyard garden May 23.
The spring planting gave new life to the garden, which was restored in 2017 as part of Project ReBloom, a name given to the effort in honor of Fay Dor, a Great Neck, LI, woman who died at the Jamaica Hills facility that fall. She was staying there after being transferred from a hospital, having been paralyzed by a horrific hit-and-run accident. Her love of flowers and gardening inspired her friends to gather each fall and spring at Margaret Tietz to revive the space.
The flowers and bulbs were donated by the Rabbinical Seminary of America Chovetz Chaim Yeshiva. Donations also were given for special programs for Holocaust survivors named the Margaret Tietz Initiative. Donations can be made to the initiative by calling (718) 268-4700.
— Katherine Donlevy
