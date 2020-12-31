As the year wraps up, Bayside Historical Society is looking toward the future and asking for donations to maintain its Fort Totten building as its headquarters.
“We need your support more than ever,” the society said in a release. “We ask you to consider a year end, tax-deductible gift to Bayside Historical Society so that we can continue to offer programs and maintain our landmarked home at Fort Totten for present and future generations.”
Like many cultural institutions, Bayside Historical Society has shifted to virtual programming during the pandemic. Virtual tours of the Castle, Urban Archive photographs, history classes and more are available on its site, and the society is accepting entries for its annual Winter Art Show, which will go virtual for the entire month of February, until Jan. 10.
Those interested in making a donation can do so at bit.ly/3aNThFB.
For more information on Bayside Historical Society and its programs, call (718) 352-1548, visit baysidehistorical.org or email info@baysidehistorical.org.
