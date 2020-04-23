St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children, located in Bayside, is looking to raise $50,000 in order to support the kids it cares for as well as its frontline workers during the pandemic.
The funds raised will be put toward allowing the hospital to sustain patient care systemwide, maintaining its supply of personal protective equipment and purchasing critical, in-demand supplies.
The hospital is the state’s largest provider of long-term care to children with medically complex conditions and New York City’s only post-acute care facility for children. The fundraiser, titled “COVID-19: Help St. Mary’s Kids,” began in late March, but has since only met about 7 percent of its goal — it has raised $3,339 as of April 22.
Those interested in making a donation can do so on at facebook.com/Stmaryskids.
“As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, please support our heroic staff and incredible families as we take care of New York’s most vulnerable children. Your support for St. Mary’s kids is so important at this time. We will get through this together,” the hospital said in a post.
