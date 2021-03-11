Environmental protection groups are taking advantage of the warmer weather and cleaning up their green spaces this weekend.
The Friends of Alley Pond Park will be walking the trails and collecting litter March 20 morning, as well as removing invasive plants. The It’s My Park event, scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., is limited to 25 volunteers; registration is required no later than March 15 and can be submitted to lengenito@the-inn.org or thefriendsofapp@gmail.com. The group will meet near the Adventure Course in Oakland Gardens.
The Friends of John Golden and Crocheron Park in Bayside will be picking up trash and removing invasive plants on March 20 and 21 — in partnership with the city Parks Department, the group will be burying Japanese knotweed with wood chips and cutting back porcelain berry. Both sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the groups will meet near the Tennis Court House. Registration is required and can be done at crocheronpark.org/registration or by emailing info@crocheronpark.org.
