Holy Family Roman Catholic Church of Fresh Meadows and the Knights of Columbus Council #14520 are hosting a food donation drive on Sunday, Aug. 16.
The drive is part of the Knights of Columbus’ Food for Families Program, an ongoing effort to provide food insecure families with meals, a need escalated by the pandemic.
“Many people in our communities are struggling through hardship and unable to provide food to their families. Food for Families ensures that as few as possible go to bed hungry each night,” the organization said on its program.
The Sunday event will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. and will take place in the Holy Family parking lot at 175-20 74 Ave. The entrance is located on 75th Avenue just off Utopia Parkway.
All collections will be distributed to area food pantries.
Only canned or other shelf-stable food will be accepted.
For more information, contact the council’s grand knight, Joe Mora, at (646) 633-1688, or by emailing him at jamora@gmail.com.
