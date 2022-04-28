The Douglaston Local Development Corp. will host its first-ever Douglaston Story Project on Saturday at the Zion Episcopal Church at 7:30 p.m.
Based on the Peabody Award-winning National Public Radio show “The Moth Radio Hour,” the event’s three story tellers will tell a story from their own lives — without notes — which they have developed and edited in preparation for the performance.
“The Douglaston Story Project was conceived as an ongoing endeavor, designed to discover and share the stories of the people around us,” said Lisa Lempel-Sander, the main organizer for Saturday’s event. “It hopes to use stories to deepen and enrich our sense of community by celebrating the experiences of our friends, neighbors and colleagues.”
Two of the three storytellers, Lisa Manhart and Stuart Hersch, live in Douglaston. The third, Debora Barchilon, splits her time between Manhattan and Quogue, Long Island.
Tickets for the event are $65, and can be purchased at douglastonstoryproject.eventbrite.com. Proceeds will go to the Douglaston LDC.
