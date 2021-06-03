A 17-year-old girl has been missing since May 27.
Midori Kenny of Auburndale was last seen inside her 47th Avenue and 196th Street home at approximately 2 p.m.
Kenny is 5 feet, 1 inch tall with a thin build, weighing about 125 pounds. She has black hair with blonde highlights, hazel eyes and wears eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing camouflage-patterned pants, an elephant necklace and a black T-shirt.
Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
