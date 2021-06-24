Richie Robinson has been missing since June 17.
The 23-year-old was last seen leaving his Downtown Flushing residence at 8:05 p.m. He was heading eastbound on 41st Road toward Main Street wearing a black T-shirt, blue Crocs and blue boxers.
Robinson is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
