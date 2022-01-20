The Queens Botanical Garden on Wednesday announced that Evie Hantzopoulos of Astoria has been named as the organization’s new executive director.
She succeeds Susan Lacerte, who retired last September after 27 years in the post.
A statement from the QBG said Hantzopoulos is an award-winning educator and experienced nonprofit leader. She also has been on Community Board 1 since 2010.
She most recently served as executive director for Global Kids, Inc., which develops youth leaders through education and development programs.
She also ran last year for the Democratic nomination in the race for the 22nd City Council District.
“Queens Botanical Gardens is such a unique and special place,” Hantzopoulos said in a statement issued by the QBG, “Now more than ever, access to the public, open space is essential to our well-being. I am honored to have the opportunity to build on the authenticity and expertise of the institution’s staff and community members and lead the Garden in reaching its full potential — as a place where people of all backgrounds and abilities can appreciate and learn about the environment, engage in the arts, experience innovative programming, celebrate culture, build community, and make their own lasting connections.”
“Evie’s proven leadership and commitment to Queens are the perfect fit for our Garden,” Raymond Jasen, the QBG Board chairman, said in the Garden’s statement.
“As we prepare to break ground on our Education Center later this year, we are confident that Evie will be the right person to lead our organization into this exciting new era and keep Queens Botanical Garden on the cutting edge of what it means to be an urban botanical garden in today’s world,” he added.
