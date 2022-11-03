For the second year in a row, the College Point Civic and Taxpayers Association welcomed families to its Halloween Parade and Festival on Sunday.
Kevin O’Donnell, president of the College Point Annual Halloween Parade and Festival Committee, estimated that a thousand people marched in the parade, above.
The procession, which was led by Councilmember Vickie Paladino, the parade’s grand master, began on College Point Boulevard at 14th Avenue before heading north to Fifth Avenue, then veering left to Poppenhusen Avenue.
Equipped with 2,000 bags of candy, a clown, bounce houses and more, the festival was a hit.
“They love it. The kids had fun, everybody really had fun,” O’Donnell said.
— Sophie Krichevsky
