Halloween is just around the corner, and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) is hoping District 26 students can help get him in the spirit through his office’s annual Halloween essay and drawing contest.
The contest is open to students in second through fifth grade. Those participating should submit either a drawing or an essay relating to Halloween. Possible topics include your favorite trick-or-treating experience, your favorite costume and much more. Entries can be of any size, length or format.
All participating students will be awarded New York State Assembly Certificates of Merit. Prizes will be awarded to the winning entry from each grade.
“I look forward to reviewing your entries as we prepare to celebrate the holiday,” Braunstein said in a statement.
All submissions are due by Friday, Nov. 4, and should have the student’s name, grade and school clearly printed on them. Entries may be dropped off at Braunstein’s district office at 213-33 39 Ave., Suite 238, Bayside NY 11361, mailed to the same address or submitted via email at braunsteine@nyassembly.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.