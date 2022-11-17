A 48-year-old man involved in a Flushing car crash died last Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD press office said.
What role the collision itself played in the man’s death, if any, is not yet clear: Police found that he had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
At about 4:15 p.m. Nov. 9, police responded to an accident at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. When they arrived, they found that a white van and a black Range Rover SUV had collided. It was later determined that the Range Rover had been driving northbound on Parsons when it struck the van, which was at a red light, head on, When police inspected the Range Rover, the victim, Myron Dukes of Bridgeport, Conn., was found in the back seat, unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
While the driver of the Range Rover fled the scene on foot, the van driver remained there and was taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.