A 48-year-old man involved in a Flushing car crash died Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD press office said.
What role the collision itself played in the man’s death, if any, is not yet clear: Police found that he had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the Chronicle that the autopsy will be conducted today.
At approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a 911 call regarding an accident at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. When they arrived, they found that a white van and a black Range Rover SUV had collided. It was later determined that the Range Rover had been driving northbound on Parsons Boulevard when it struck the van head on while it sat at a red light.
When they inspected the Range Rover, the 48-year-old was found in the back seat, and was unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
While the driver of the Range Rover fled the scene on foot, the van driver remained there and was taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.
The investigation is still ongoing; the name of the deceased has yet to be released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.