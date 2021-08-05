A Flushing man will spend the next nine years in prison for selling drugs and illegal weapons to an undercover cop, the Queens district attorney announced Friday.
The sentencing was brought down on Chris Lee, 30, two months after he pleaded guilty to two third-degree counts of criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
“There is likely no deadlier combination — illegal guns and drugs — that puts our neighbors and children at grave risk,” DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Every single illegal firearm in the borough of Queens is a potential tragedy.”
At the time of his arrest, Lee was the target of a five-month-long investigation into both drug dealing and gun trafficking, officials said.
Lee started off selling cocaine to an undercover police officer in August 2019, according to the criminal complaint. During their second meeting, the two discussed a .38-caliber revolver that Lee owned. A few days later, the officer purchased the defaced gun and ammunition from Lee for $640.
In another exchange, the disguised officer bought a pink semiautomatic pistol from Lee, though Lee would only sell the gun if the officer also agreed to buy 100 grams of cocaine. Lee later sold the undercover cop a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol with a magazine in the Queens Center mall parking garage.
Throughout the August 2019 to January 2020 investigation, Lee continued to sell the officer hundreds of grams of cocaine, as well as an unspecified amount of methamphetamine.
Lee was finally arrested in June 2020. His car was removed to the 109th Precinct station house, where a defaced 9 mm semiautomatic pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was recovered from the glove compartment.
According to the criminal complaint, Lee had been convicted of fifth-degree sale of a controlled substance before — in October 2015.
After nine years behind bars, Lee will serve three years’ post-release supervision.
