The day that Gui Zhen Ruan was born, the top headlines in both the New York Tribune and The Evening World related to the fallout from the recent war — U.S. troops would remain in Siberia, one declared, while another reported on an explosion on a warship that killed several U.S. sailors.
It was July 26, 1919.
The League of Nations was being formed, but President Woodrow Wilson faced resistance to it in the Senate. In the end, the United States never joined.
In Gui’s native China, one key issue post-World War I was the status of the Shandong province, birthplace of Confucius. A Tribune headline on the day she was born said Wilson expected the Chinese to agree to a settlement on the region’s sovereignty that was being worked out as part of the Treaty of Versailles. (They did not, and three years later Shandong was returned to China.)
Gui celebrated her 103rd birthday three weeks ago at Flushing’s Cypress Garden Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, which released this photo last Friday.
The mother of four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, Gui always loved taking care of her family, cooking and listening to music, relatives told Cypress Garden.
“Gui Zhen Ruan is a beloved resident of our facility,” said Joseph Prager, left, the center’s administrator, celebrating here with Gui and Oneida Martinez, the director of recreation. “At 103 years of age, she is warm and engaging and enjoys interacting with her fellow residents and our staff.”
Gui was 20 when World War II broke out (the League of Nations having failed spectacularly in its goal of keeping the peace); 31 when Chinese and American forces fought each other in the Korean War; 52 when President Nixon went to China to normalize ties between the two countries; and 59 when they established full diplomatic relations.
Cypress Garden staffers speak a variety of languages including Mandarin and Cantonese, and the customs and traditions of the community are often incorporated into daily life. The facility also offers what is called the Ankang program, which stems from the word Ankang, meaning “good health” or “peace and health” in English, Martinez noted. It includes everything from tai chi to various exercises and recreation including mahjong and Shanghai solitaire, Chinese TV shows, movies, literature and newspapers.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
