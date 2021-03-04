To keep up with its anticipated food production, the Queens County Farm Museum will grow seasonal careers in 2021.
Queens Farm released Feb. 23 its 2021 crop plan, which includes more than 200 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers, 30 varieties of which are new to the 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. farmland.
Queens Farm is on track to increase its food production by 38 percent — last year, it reportedly harvested 14,000 pounds, 6,900 bunches and 2,700 pints of food and produced 3,500 dozen eggs, 600 pounds of honey, 225 packages of herbal tea and 100 skeins of yarn.
To support its expanded agricultural work, the farm is hiring seasonal farmers.
The farm will also grow in acreage, utilizing an additional 1.6 acres that were annexed by New York State in 2020.
The produce grown will be available at its on-site farmstand, scheduled to open May 12, as well its Jamaica Hospital Medical Center stand, located at 134-20 Jamaica Ave., set to open June 14.
For more information on the Queens Farm’s 2021 crop plan and career opportunities, visit queensfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.