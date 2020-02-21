Grow Your Own bill OK’d in state Senate

The Senate passed a series of bills to improve education and diversity training across the state, Thursday, Feb. 13, including state Sen. John Liu’s (D-Flushing) Grow Your Own Initiatives bill.

Liu’s bill, titled S7635, would amend the education law to require guidelines on Grow Your Own Initiatives to encourage school districts, Boards of Cooperative Educational Services and institutions of higher education to develop partnerships to attract underrepresented candidates into the teaching profession.

“This package of bills strengthens our state’s education system by directly confronting the weakness evidenced in the lack of diverse backgrounds among our teachers,” Liu told the Chronicle in an email.

Through the bill, Liu seeks to diversify the educators throughout the state by looking to attract current students, paraprofessionals and community members. In addition to removing barriers for educators of color, the “Grow Your Own” programs will address teacher shortages.

“Diverse, culturally responsive, community-based educators of color will advance achievement for all students,” said Liu. “When we promote diversity, we create an environment that cultivates better ideas, better outcomes, and brighter futures for all. In order to progress as a society we must do all we can to update systems that have for far too long neglected to be truly representative of our population.”

The Assembly version of the bill, known as A09697 and sponsored by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo), currently sits in the Committee on Education.

Four other bills were passed in the Senate in addition to Liu’s, including Sen. Velmanette Montgomery’s (D-Brooklyn) Educator Diversity Taskforce and Jamaal Bailey’s (D-Bronx) Commission on Education Opportunity Program, as well as two by Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) —Statewide and Regional Conventions bill and Establishing The Amistad Commission. All five bills sit in their respective committees, where they await approval to be sent to the Assembly floor.

The five total measures considered the complexity of the education system by creating a task force, developing partnerships, establishing a temporary commission and creating a community that will bring together underrepresented educators annually, according to the state Senate.

“As a former educator, I know first-hand the formative roles teachers and administrators play in the lives of our students. When young people of color see themselves within the education system, they feel more represented and inspired to enter the education field,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said in a prepared statement.