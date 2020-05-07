The Grace Episcopal Church food pantry, located at 14-15 Clintonville St. in Whitestone, will reopen under city Department of Health guidelines.
The food pantry, open Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. and Fridays 10 to 11 a.m., will operate from its parking lot. Prepackaged sets of food will be distributed to patrons one person at a time in a grab-and-go service.
Donations of nonperishable food can be dropped off anytime the church is open and can be brought to the kitchen. Perishable food can be dropped off through arrangement, during pantry hours or just before the pantry opens. Suggested donations include cereal, rice, canned tuna, peanut butter, instant oatmeal, canned fruit, canned legumes and beans, canned vegetables, pasta sauce, and pasta, though anything is appreciated.
Additionally, volunteers are always welcomed and needed.
For more information, visit gracechurchwhitestone@gmail.com, call (718) 767-6305, or email Maria Finley at mlcfinley@hotmail.com.
