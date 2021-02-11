Northeastern Queens elected officials have been calling on Mayor de Blasio to open a vaccine site in the area for a month, but Gov. Cuomo stepped in instead to answer their pleas.
The governor announced Tuesday that Korean Community Services, located at 203-05 32 Ave. in Bayside, will serve as a pop-up vaccination site on Feb. 11 and 12. The site will distribute 250 vaccines each day.
The announcement followed a Feb. 8 press conference in which area representatives reiterated the need for a permanent inoculation station in the quadrant of the borough. The officials first pointed out the lack of sites east of Union Street in Flushing or north of 82nd Street in Jamaica to de Blasio in a Jan. 12 letter.
“Once again, the City has forgotten about Northeast Queens,” said Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) in a statement following the Monday morning press conference held outside Commonpoint Queens’ Sam Field Center in Little Neck. Rozic, along with City Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and Peter Koo (D-Flushing), state Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), had penned the January letter.
“We understand the vaccine shortage has created logistical hurdles, but we cannot leave any communities behind when supply is eventually replenished and distributed. The City should have identified appropriate locations that could serve as vaccination sites months ago so our communities are not overlooked. The expectation that seniors must travel long distances for the chance of immunization is unacceptable.”
The city Department of Health online vaccine finder lists 27 city, state and privately run sites. Six of the locations are in Flushing, including the mega-site at Citi Field, which opened Feb. 10 [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
City Comptroller Scott Stringer joined the Little Neck presser, calling northeast Queens a “prime example” of a community in vaccine need.
At the beginning of the month, Vallone established the Free Senior Transportation Program in an effort to safely bring seniors to vaccination sites across the city, but the transit option will only last until its $140,000 funding runs out. The mayor had been running a similar initiative, but the area officials argued that traveling for appointments is just another obstacle for vulnerable populations — seniors and non-English speakers have reported frustration navigating the online portal, long wait times using the city hotline and lack of language translations, according to Rozic’s office.
The elected officials welcomed the two-day Bayside pop-up site, but requested a more permanent solution.
According to Liu, there have been no public “concrete” plans to set up long-term vaccine sites in the corner of the borough. Rozic’s office told the Chronicle that the mayor responded to their letter Feb. 4, but his answer “did not contain any specifics.”
A spokesperson for the city DOH told the Chronicle Feb. 8 that the city is continuing to identify sites to build out its vaccine network as more supply becomes available.
