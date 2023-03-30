The Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting proposals for the operation of six golf courses citywide, including the Clearview and Douglaston courses, presenting the opportunity for improvements to the facilities.
According to Dan Kastanis, a spokesperson for the Parks Department, the six golf courses are all nearing the end of their 20-year operator contracts.
Kastanis emphasized that, given the city is just beginning to accept proposals, precisely what upgrades and changes may be in store for either the Cleaview or Douglaston Golf Course are unknown at this point, nor is it clear how much money the renovations will cost. Potential contractors may have some ideas, though.
“We kind of expect that they [will] list some sort of upgrades to the facility that they’re promising as part of coming on if they’re selected,” he told the Chronicle. “So they can suggest what sort of renovations that they would like to make.”
The agency’s proposal request does, however, note what kinds of improvements might be warranted.
Broadly, the Parks Department suggests that proposals for any of the six golf courses include changes that will speed up play. It recommends that paved golf cart paths provide course-wide coverage, and that operators improve drainage and repave parking lots, among many other ideas. The agency also encourages potential operators to make clubhouses ADA-compliant.
At the Clearview Gold Course in Bay Terrace, the Parks Department said it is looking for plans that would include refurbishing the irrigation system and fixing up the clubhouse.
The Douglaston Golf Course, the request notes, is in need of one change in particular: Its 18th hole would need to be altered so as to prevent or largely reduce rogue golf balls from flying into adjacent properties. That could involve installing taller netting, reconfiguring tee boxes or planting new trees and shrubs.
