After 10 months without a supermarket and no word of a new one, Glen Oaks residents may, at long last, have some hope.
The former Key Food, located at 255-01 Union Tpke. in the Glen Oaks Shopping Center, is expected to remain a supermarket, real estate agent Nick Dries told the Chronicle this week.
The property was recently posted as available for lease online by the Feil Organization, a Manhattan-based real estate company. It is not yet clear what supermarket might occupy the store.
“There’s been a lot of users who have expressed immediate interest in the space,” Dries said.
Nor it is known when a supermarket would open. “We’re in the process now of working with some of these other grocers that have expressed interest,” Dries said. “So we’re not there yet. But once we reach that point, and decide which tenant makes the most sense for the center and the surrounding community ... we’ll have a better idea as far as what that time frame looks like.”
Key Food abruptly closed in late February without any prior notice. Since then, Glen Oaks residents have had to venture outside the neighborhood for groceries.
That includes Gene McCarthy, who was very concerned when the store shuttered.
“I’m very glad,” he said upon hearing the news. “This way I don’t have to go to the Stop & Shop in Bay Terrace, or the Stop & Shop over the border in New Hyde Park.”
