Rather than helping the community, a charity organization has been making a mess for Kew Gardens Hills residents.
The Chesed Center, a clothing, shoe, toy and houseware donation organization, has several unmanned drop-off vans stationed throughout the city. Despite the organization’s good intentions, its lack of upkeep and diligence has frustrated the residents of the communities the vans are stationed in.
“[The van] gets filled up really quick, and when the door is full, or when someone drags something too heavy, they make a mess. They don’t care about me. They just throw their bags, packages, boxes onto my lawn — everything becomes my property,” said Barry Brown, who has dealt with the consequences of a van parked in front of his 70th Avenue and Main Street residence for three years.
Brown, who has lived at the residence since 1990, has become the organization’s unofficial maid, cleaning up the trash that would otherwise litter the street. He called 311 to complain on the issue, and a Department of Sanitation representative surveyed the scene, but then issued Brown a summons for failure to clean his sidewalk and 18 inches into the street.
“At one point people were coming here and going through the stuff and throwing the clothing almost like a yard sale onto my property ... There’s days where I leave early in the morning or come back very late at night and there’s always a surprise if there’s stuff on my lawn. I’ve seen people start picking at it for themselves. It’s made it very uncomfortable for me.”
Brown says the organization moves the van every few months to a spot diagonal to his property, but it has remained idle in front of his home for almost four months, completely dismissing the city’s seven-day parking limit. The longest the van has sat on his corner was eight months, he said, legally making it an abandoned vehicle. He has only once seen a representative of the organization, who couldn’t provide Brown help or direct him to someone with answers.
“For the last three years I’ve called their number numerous times ... For three years nobody has gotten back to me, meanwhile they continue to take out ads in the newspapers saying they have various locations where you can drop off stuff,” said Brown, who occasionally calls under the guise of a donor and is still ignored.
The van receives tickets every Tuesday as it fails to adhere to alternate side parking regulations. Brown says for some time it was receiving two tickets a week because it didn’t have a license plate. Now, the commercial vehicle is equipped with a passenger plate.
Brown turned to Community Board 8, which had once successfully got the van towed, only for it to show back up.
“Unfortunately, once the vehicle is retrieved it returns to the neighborhood. It appears that the tickets and tow charge is seen by the culprit as a ‘cost of doing business,’” CB 8 District Manager Marie Adam-Ovide told the Chronicle.
Adam-Ovide said she is working with the NYPD and the DSNY to find a solution, but in the meantime released a letter in CB 8’s March newsletter encouraging residents to donate to other organizations.
The Chesed Center did not return multiple calls for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.