Gift to TMLA warns internet is forever

The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates recently received a very unusual donation from the father of two of the school’s alumnae. Joseph Brostek donated 1,000 specially imprinted pens in recognition of the school’s outstanding efforts to educate its students about the internet and the hazards of social media.

“Hardly a day goes by that we don’t hear about someone being damaged by something they posted on social media,” said Brostek in a letter accompanying the gift. “We hear about politicians who are forced to resign or not re-run for office. People who lose their jobs. Celebrities who are greatly embarrassed. A recent All-Star baseball player had to give a public apology for something he posted as a teenager.

“And there is what I call the ‘quiet damage’ that we may not hear about. Job applicants who are turned down because of their social media history. Applicants who may be rejected by colleges for the same reason. Many organizations have assigned staffers to do social media screening. Sadly, many people do not realize that what they post is out there in cyberspace forever. A careless or simply foolish comment can become a serious obstacle down the road.”

Brostek, vice president of the Broadway-Flushing Homeowners Association, historian of St. Andrew Avellino RC Parish and a trustee of the Queens Historical Society, congratulated TMLA for being one of the first in the New York area to focus on social media responsibilities. The school conducts weekly programs to guide students in making responsible decisions concerning the internet. The counseling department invites guest speakers from the media, education and NYPD to provide information and lead discussions at sessions to increase the program’s effectiveness.

“As the proud father of two TMLA graduates I am very pleased to provide the students with a gift of special pens, which include the message: ‘It is always wise to pause and think before speaking, posting or hitting send,’” said Brostek. “I sincerely hope the students will heed this message and perhaps share it with their siblings and friends.”

Brostek retired from his alma mater Queens College in 2010 after directing commencement and other college events for 22 years. When meeting with students he frequently addressed the potential pitfalls of social media with the admonition, “If you post, you may be toast!”