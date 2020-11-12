The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park has launched its fourth annual fundraising drive for the 898-acre greenspace.
In lieu of its live gala known as “Evening Under the Sphere,” the Alliance is offering unique Queens-focused gift baskets to donors, filled with delicious and one-of-a-kind items for those who are able to make threshold contributions of $500 and up. All proceeds are put toward the park’s future programming and services.
Goodies inside the gift baskets have been curated by the Queens Night Market and range from cookies and chopsticks to lavender soaps. Recipients can get their hands on Queens T-shirts and hats and even Unisphere-shaped earrings.
The Alliance has raised over $20,000 thus far, including by selling about 30 baskets. The deadline to order has been extended to Saturday, Nov. 14.
Those interested in ordering a gift basket or making a donation can do so at allianceforfmcp.org/gala. For more information, email FMCP Alliance Executive Director Janice Melnick at allianceforfmcp@gmail.com.
