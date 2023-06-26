The 21-year-old Fresh Meadows man arrested for possessing an arsenal of 25 ghost guns and other illegal weapons back in December 2021 was sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison Friday after pleading guilty in April, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office said.
The man, Chaz McMillan, will also be subject to five years of post-release supervision.
After investigators found McMillan had been buying firearm parts online, they executed a search of his 162nd Street apartment and found 20 ghost guns — 19 semiautomatic pistols and one semiautomatic shotgun — 31 large-capacity magazines, all parts needed for three AR-15s, an AR-10 and an AR-9, about 670 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and several other components for manufacturing ghost guns. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree, to which he pleaded guilty. The DA’s Office initially said he faced up to 25 years in prison.
“We will not let up in our pursuit of ridding the streets of Queens of illegal guns,” Katz said in a statement. “These tools of death have no place in our communities.”
