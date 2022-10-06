Now that October is here, it’s time to get spooky in Northeast Queens! And what better way to get into the Halloween spirit than to visit a haunted house.
Residents need look no further than Fort Totten, where members of the NYPD will make sure they get their scare on every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. throughout the month of October.
The event, known as “Terror on Totten,” is free and open to all.
Residents may direct questions and concerns to either the 111th Precinct’s youth coordination officers or the precinct’s community affairs officers, who can be reached at (718) 279-5216 and (718) 279-5276, respectively.
