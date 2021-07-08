Anyone over the age of 11 can get inoculated at a College Point vaccine pop-up this weekend.
St. Fidelis Church, located at 123-14 14 Ave., will serve as a Covid-19 vaccination site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10 and Sunday July 11.
The pop-up is held in collaboration with city Health + Hospitals and Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing).
Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be avalable. Those choosing to receive the two-dose Pfizer regiment will be assisted by clinic officials in setting up the required second vaccination date.
No appointment is needed.
The only necessary identification will be to confirm the age of any recipient not clearly over the age of 12.
There is no health insurance necessary and recipients will not be asked for social security numbers or proof of immigrations status. Shots are free of charge.
For more information, call St. Fidelis at (718) 445-6164 or Rosenthal’s office at (718) 969-1508.
