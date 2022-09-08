Northeast Queens residents can try to soak up the last of the summer weather on Saturday, Sept. 17, when Friends of Alley Pond Park, the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Partnership for Parks will come together to celebrate Estuary Day at Oakland Lake in Alley Pond Park.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those participating in the festivities should meet for check-in at 9:45 a.m. at the ballfield opposite the east end of the lake, near the corner of Cloverdale Boulevard and 46th Avenue.
During the event, residents of all ages can learn about the Alley Creek Estuary and Little Neck Bay, its idiosyncrasies and how to protect the waters.
Of course, a day at Oakland Lake wouldn’t be complete without getting on the water. Luckily, the Urban Park Rangers have you covered — hone in your paddling skills and get in a canoe! That activity is open only to those ages 8 and up who can fit in a life jacket.
Or if boating isn’t your style, grab your hiking boots and hit the trail!
For more information on Estuary Day, visit friendsofalleypondpark.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.