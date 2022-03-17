Councilmember Jim Gennaro teamed up with Chaverim of Queens, a volunteer, emergency-service group, and Chazaq, an educational organization for Sephardic Jews, March 10 to collect donations for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Members of both groups are seen with the councilman, in hat, outside Chazaq’s Kew Gardens Hills-based food pantry above.
“It is an honor and a privilege to help organize this drive, which I hope will yield many useful donations for the people who have been displaced by this needless bloodshed,” Gennaro said in a statement.
The supplies from last week’s drive will be sent to Rzesz—w, which is not far from the Ukranian border; the Associazione Culturale Italiana Di New York will cover shipping costs.
The drive, which garnered roughly 150 garbage bags worth of donations, is part of a Queenswide effort led by Gennaro and fellow Councilmember Bob Holden.
— Sophie Krichevsky
