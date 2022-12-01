The ballroom ceiling at the Fort Totten Castle will need to undergo unexpected repairs, forcing the Bayside Historical Society to postpone its annual Holiday Big Band event, which had been scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 3.
According to Paul DiBenedetto, the president of the historical society, the building’s HVAC system had been updated over the last few months. When the system was being tested, however, a leak caused some damage to the ceiling.
Though the event will need to be rescheduled — perhaps on Valentine’s Day, DiBenedetto said — the society chief did not want the situation to seem worse than it is.
“It’s not like we’re shutting down the building,” he told the Chronicle. “We just can’t have anybody in the room until the work is complete.”
The repairs should be completed over the next two weeks, DiBenedetto added.
This comes just months after funding was allocated for electrical upgrades to service several buildings at the park. That work is set to begin next fall.
— Sophie Krichevsky
