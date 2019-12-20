Fresh Meadows toy drive

Assemblyman David Weprin is teaming up with Irwin Altman Middle School 172 to sponsor a toy drive this holiday season.

The drive honors the memory of Jason Mark Weinstein. The son of former Supreme Court of Queens County Administrative Judge Jeremy Weinstein died of a heart attack in May 2017.

Weprin and MS 172 ask the community to donate new or gently used unwrapped toys, books or games suitable for children 12 and under. A portion of the donations will also go to children under the age of 5 with special needs.

The holiday toy drive will benefit the children of Heartshare Human Services of New York, as well as additional children’s programs throughout Richmond Hill.

Donations can be brought to Weprin’s Fresh Meadows district office at 185-06 Union Tpke., or to his Richmond Hill district office at 111-12 Atlantic Ave., suite 5. All contributions must be received by Friday, Dec. 20.

For more information, please contact Weprin’s Fresh Meadows or Richmond Hill offices at (718) 454-3027 or (718) 805-3027, respectively.