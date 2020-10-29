Three soccer minifields within a three-mile radius of each another were unveiled Oct. 21 in a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony, during which a Fresh Meadows student was also named the winner of the youth soccer pitch design contest.
As part of the NYC Soccer Initiative project, soccer minipitches were built at Fresh Meadows Playground, Utopia Playground and Pomonok Playground. The three were revealed, along with four others throughout the city, as the latest parks to benefit from the project to bring infrastructure to underserved neighborhoods.
“A few years ago we set out on this mission to transform under-utilized land in our city, but it was always about a lot more than building the fields. This effort is about having these fields do for our young people things that they really need,” said first lady Chirlane McCray at the virtual celebration.
The three Queens fields and the other five that were unveiled during the celebration are the latest in a $3 million, 5-year project to install a total of 50 soccer minifields throughout the city. The project, launched by the Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the New York City Football Club, Etihad Airways and Adidas, began in 2017 and has already reached 37 pitches.
McCray said the project was born out of a realization that youth in underprivileged neighborhoods weren’t afforded access to organized sports or space to run around in, which could potentially stunt their abilities to grow physically, socially and emotionally.
“Today is about investing in every young person in New York City,” she said.
Representatives from the communities and students from nearby schools cut the ribbons on their new pitches to celebrate the additions, on videos that were shared via Zoom.
In addition to the pitch unveiling, McCray also announced that the winner of a citywide contest that encouraged young people to submit soccer pitch designs was a fifth-grade student from PS 173, one of the three Queens locations to unveil the new fields just moments earlier.
“I thought about soccer and how it relates to community and then I realized many people get hurt playing sports, so I thought why don’t one of my causes be make the community safer?” Justine Zhang said as she displayed her 3-D design to the audience. “So I put knee pads right here, so when they need it they can just get it.”
Zhang’s minipitch included monkey bars, a slide, swings, coat hangers and a bench for parents to watch their children from, but what really set her apart from her competitors was a donation box so that teachers could supply their classrooms with adequate resources. She told the Chronicle she was inspired to enter the contest after seeing a poster that incorporated her three favorite things: architecture, art and soccer.
“It’s a big deal. It’s the first time I ever won a design contest and I did it all by myself,” Zhang said. “It was definitely a lot of fun.”
Zhang said she looks forward to entering more design contests in the future and to playing on her school’s new soccer field in the coming weeks.
