An elderly woman crossing the street in Fresh Meadows became the victim of a hit-and-run last Thursday.
According to police, the 70-year-old victim was walking eastbound along the Horace Harding Expressway and crossing 188th Street just past 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 when she was struck by a white sedan.
An eyewitness waiting for the Q88 bus at the intersection said the victim had the right of way and the car sped through a red light.
Police said the vehicle fled in an unknown direction, but the eyewitness said the car continued to run another red light on the other side of the expressway as it traveled west toward 59th Avenue.
EMS transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
— Katherine Donlevy
