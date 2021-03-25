The people of Fresh Meadows, excited to enjoy the first weekend of spring, were driven from their parks by an invasive species: car enthusiasts.
A car meet-up with anywhere between 150 and 300 cars spoiled the sunny Sunday for many Cunningham Park-goers, who said the loud music and mufflers were too much too handle.
“It was completely taken over,” said Elaine Young, president of the West Cunningham Park Civic Association. “It was absolute anarchy and chaos.”
The cars claimed nearly all the parking spaces in two of the park’s lots and began using the aisles, trapping park-goers attempting to flee the loud music. Police eventually blocked the entrances to keep additional cars from entering the lots, but the move only forced the drivers to spill into the streets.
The car meet-up was ear-burstingly loud, Young recounted, and drove park-goers from the space. She watched as a pair of tennis players gave up on their game, with one apparently telling the other she couldn’t concentrate.
The 107th Precinct’s executive officer, Capt. Taso Karathanasis, said the car owners were compliant when asked to turn down their music. However, a game of cat and mouse ensued after the officers shut down the meet-up at Cunningham: The drivers moved to the Fresh Meadows Shopping Center, where they were shut down again. The drivers returned to Cunningham and were once again shut down by police, then gave the shopping center one last try before being shut down for good.
Karathanasis said multiple summonses were given out to vehicles whose mufflers produced an “unreasonable” amount of noise, though no speeding tickets were bestowed. He admitted that there could have been drag racing on the side streets out of police view, which some residents told the Chronicle they witnessed.
“People were stunned ... people were frightened,” said Ellen of Fresh Meadows, who said she and several others leaving the park were unable to cross Peck Avenue for up to 10 minutes because the cars constantly zipped by.
Ellen described nights where she had been woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of tires screeching and engines revving. She said she’s witnessed the drivers urinating on the street, as well.
The loud and sometimes reckless driving has plagued the neighborhood and others throughout the city for years, but has been escalating over the last several weeks. Neighbors have suggested installing gates in parking lots to keep drivers out, and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) is pushing legislation to authorize the city to use its existing speed cameras during peak racing hours and would more strongly penalize racers caught engaging in reckless driving.
The 107th Precinct has been eyeing the problem for months, and revealed at its March 23 community council meeting it would meet with Parks Department leaders and elected officials in the coming weeks to plan a unified attack. Young said she’s fighting to get in on the meeting herself, as well as other community members and residents.
“We know our community better than anyone does and we know what’s been happening,” said Young, raising concern that the lack of consequences for drivers is making the community feel hopeless, and could influence an exodus of residents from the neighborhood. “Living here near this park can be a blessing and a curse. I really feel like [the drivers] feel like they have free range.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.